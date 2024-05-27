School employee dies by suicide

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 26

Satish Kumar Duggal, Director, and Reetu Duggal, Principal, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Convent School, Sohawa, have been held responsible for the death of a school employee who ended life by jumping in a sarovar of Gurdwara Gurpuri Sahib, Sohawa, on May 22, near the school. A suicide note was recovered from the pocket of the deceased in which he reportedly accused director and principal of harassing him. The deceased was identified as Rajinderpal Singh (55) of Shahbazpur, near Tarn Taran. He was a motivator, who convinced the area residents, to get their kids admitted to the school. He was paid Rs 10,400 per month by the school management.

As admissions to the school decreased this year, Satish Kumar and Reetu allegedly started harassing Rajinderpal over the issue. ASI Dilbag Singh said a case was registered on Saturday against the suspects, who are absconding. Area residents expressed resentment over delay in registration of case in this regard.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran