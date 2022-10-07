SGPC, Amritsar district admn discuss arrangements for Parkash Purb

Amritsar, October 6

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) held a meeting with the Mayor of Amritsar Municipal Corporation (AMC), officials of civil and police administrations, Amritsar, to discuss arrangements to be made on the occasion of Parkash Purb (birth anniversary) of fourth Sikh Guru Ramdas.

The Parkash Purb of the fourth Sikh master, founder of Amritsar city, is being celebrated at the Golden Temple on October 11.

Before this, a large nagar kirtan (religious procession) will be organised from Akal Takht on October 10, which will pass the old gates of Amritsar before returning to Akal Takht. SGPC officials held discussions with MC and civil officials regarding the arrangements for the events, route plan and required cleanliness of city roads.

SGPC member Surjit Singh Bhittewad, secretary Pratap Singh, manager of Sri Darbar Sahib Sulkhan Singh Bhangali, Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu, SDM Mankanwal Singh Chahal, ADCP (City) Dr Mehtab Singh, ACP Surinder Singh and other key officials were present in the meeting.

Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu said the MC would perform its duties diligently and the SGPC would be supported at all levels. The ADCP (City) said the police administration would ensure that devotees are not put to any inconvenience on the occasion.

Details of Parkash Purb events to be organised

Like every year, various events regarding the Parkash Purb of Guru Ramdas would be organised on October 11. SGPC assistant secretary Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said the nagar kirtan would begin from Akal Takht at 12 noon on October 10 and end at Akal Takht Sahib after passing through the old gates of the holy city.

Besides, on night of October 10, a Raag Darbar and Padtal Shabd Gayan Gurbani Kirtan Darbar will be held at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall.

On the day of Prakash Purb on October 11, from 8.30 am to 12 pm, grandeur will be decorated at Harmandar Sahib, Akal Takht and Gurdwara Baba Atal Rai. Religious congregations will continue for two days at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall and a special poetry event will also be held.

On October 11, amrit aanchar (initiation ceremony) will be organized at Akal Takht. On the occasion of Parkash Purb, ‘deep mala’ (lighting of earthen lamps) will be held at the Golden Temple and related gurdwaras. Fireworks will be set off after the recitation of evening prayers Rehras Sahib.

He said a series of Gurmat events dedicated to the Parkash Purb were already going on in different gurdwaras of Amritsar city from September 4, which would continue till October 9.