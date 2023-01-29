Shopkeepers encroach upon parking space

Amritsar, January 28
Shopkeepers at Nehru Shopping Complex have started constructing pavements outside their shops occupying the parking space. The illegal construction would further congest the parking space. The Amritsar Improvement Trust had failed to adress the regular traffic jams in the area. The practice of occupying the parking space has left regular visitors and traders worried.
Adding to woes
Shopkeepers have built concrete pavements to keep the vehicles away from their shops. It will further reduce the parking space. — A resident,
“The shopkeepers made concrete pavements to keep the vehicles away from their shops. The Nehru Shopping complex is already facing shortage of parking space. Residents avoid visiting the market due to traffic jam. A number of vends have been installed. Now, the pavement will further shrink the space,” said a resident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...
Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman
Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...
India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey
The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...
Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case
81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...
Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC
Top court clarifies its 2018 landmark verdict which had stru...