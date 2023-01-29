Shopkeepers encroach upon parking space

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 28

Shopkeepers at Nehru Shopping Complex have started constructing pavements outside their shops occupying the parking space. The illegal construction would further congest the parking space. The Amritsar Improvement Trust had failed to adress the regular traffic jams in the area. The practice of occupying the parking space has left regular visitors and traders worried.

“The shopkeepers made concrete pavements to keep the vehicles away from their shops. The Nehru Shopping complex is already facing shortage of parking space. Residents avoid visiting the market due to traffic jam. A number of vends have been installed. Now, the pavement will further shrink the space,” said a resident.