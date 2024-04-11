Youth’s murder over kite flying: fourth suspect lands in cop net

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 10

The Division B police have arrested fourth suspect wanted in the murder case in which a youth, identified as Haramandeep Singh (23), was shot dead over a minor dispute over kite flying in Azad Nagar, Sultanwind Road, here on February 5.

Passing comment triggers clash During kite flying on February 5, Harmandeep and his friends, including Robin and Amritpal, had snapped the kite of the other group led by Parminder Bedi. They had allegedly passed some comments. This enraged the Parminder Bedi group who also threatened them on WhatsApp. Before the clash in the evening, both groups had a verbal duel twice

He was identified as Deepak Singh, alias Deepu, of Friends Colony, Sultanwind road. The police have recovered a .32 bore pistol along with five rounds from his possession.

Earlier, the police had arrested Jugraj Singh, alias Lal, Aditya Bedi, alias Andy, and Shamsher Singh, alias Shera, from Ludhiana within 12 hours of the incident.

As per information, during kite flying on February 5, Harmandeep and his friends, including Robin and Amritpal, had snapped the kite of the other group led by Parminder Bedi. They had allegedly passed some comments. This enraged the Parminder Bedi group who also threatened them on WhatsApp. Before the clash in the evening, both groups had a verbal duel twice.

In the evening, both groups came face to face and a verbal exchange soon turned into heated arguments and clash. A member of one of the groups allegedly fired a gunshot that hit Harmandeep in the back. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital from where he was referred to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Law & Order, Amritsar, Alam Vijay Singh said though the police nabbed three suspects from Ludhiana within 12 hours of the incident, their accomplices were still absconding. Aditya Bedi’s brother Parminder Bedi was yet to be arrested. The accused used to work as bouncers.

