 Little Rituals: India and Asia’s first and only MADE SAFE®️ USA Certified Baby Care Brand : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Little Rituals: India and Asia’s first and only MADE SAFE®️ USA Certified Baby Care Brand

Little Rituals: India and Asia’s first and only MADE SAFE®️ USA Certified Baby Care Brand


In the realm of baby care, where the terms 'natural' and 'safe' are generously sprinkled yet often misleading, Little Rituals emerges as a beacon of genuine safety and transparency. Achieving the MADE SAFE® certification, Little Rituals has set a new benchmark, becoming not just India's but Asia's first baby care brand to receive this prestigious seal. This article delves into the significance of this certification for Little Rituals and why it matters to discerning parents.

The MADE SAFE® Seal: A Testament to Uncompromised Safety

MADE SAFE® certification is the gold standard for product safety, focusing on human health and environmental preservation. Products bearing the MADE SAFE seal, like those from Little Rituals, have undergone rigorous screening, ensuring they are free from over 6,500 harmful ingredients, including carcinogens, endocrine disruptors, and neurotoxins. This comprehensive evaluation makes MADE SAFE® a unique and incredibly stringent certification, giving consumers peace of mind and confidence in their purchasing decisions.

Little Rituals: Pioneering Safe Baby Care in India and Asia

For Little Rituals, the MADE SAFE® certification is more than just an accolade; it's a declaration of the brand's unwavering commitment to safety, quality, and transparency. By achieving this certification, Little Rituals assures parents that their baby care products are free from behavioral toxins, fire retardants, heavy metals, high-risk pesticides, toxic solvents, and harmful VOCs. This commitment positions Little Rituals as a trailblazer in the baby care sector, offering products that are truly safe for babies and the environment.

Why Choose Little Rituals?

Choosing Little Rituals means opting for baby care products that have been independently verified to be free from harmful ingredients. This certification reassures customers that the brand's claims of safety and naturalness are not merely for marketing but are backed by rigorous scientific evaluation. Little Rituals stands out as a brand dedicated to creating safe havens for care, ensuring parents can feel good about their choices.

The Impact of MADE SAFE® Certification

The MADE SAFE® certification process is exhaustive, requiring transparency in manufacturing and the disclosure of every substance involved in product formulation. For Little Rituals, this means every ingredient has been scrutinized not just for its immediate safety but also for its environmental impact, ensuring that the products are as kind to the earth as they are to your baby's skin.

Join the Little Rituals Family

By choosing Little Rituals, families are not just making a safe choice for their little ones; they're joining a movement towards a safer, more sustainable future. Little Rituals is proud to be among the select 55 brands globally to have achieved MADE SAFE® certification, a testament to their dedication to quality and safety. Not only this, but Little Rituals is also MADE SAFE Australia certified, highlighting its commitment to global safety standards. Furthermore, as a PETA Vegan and Cruelty-Free brand, Little Rituals ensures that its products are ethically produced, aligning with the values of environmentally conscious and animal-friendly consumers.

In a world where claims of safety and natural ingredients are often dubious, Little Rituals stands out as a trusted, transparent, and truly safe choice for your family. With its MADE SAFE® certifications and its commitment to being a PETA Vegan and Cruelty-Free brand, Little Rituals sets a new standard in baby care. Embrace the journey with Little Rituals, and give your family the gift of purity and peace of mind.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Little Rituals shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

BJP to go solo in all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab

2
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Ravneet Bittu joins BJP; likely to contest from Ludhiana

3
Himachal

‘Mandi people are angry’, says Himachal BJP leader Jai Ram as Congress leader’s post on Kangana Ranaut sparks row

4
Trending

Indian-Pakistan lesbian couple break up weeks before wedding; Anjali Chakra says ‘Sufi Malik cheated on her’

5
India

Encourage ‘fair, transparent and timely’ legal process: US on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

6
Himachal

NCW demands action from EC against Congress's Supriya Shrinate over Kangana comments

7
Himachal

Fear of rebellion grips as BJP gives ticket to all 6 Congress rebels for the June 1 bypolls in Himachal

8
India

Crew of container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge all Indian: Company

9
Punjab

For us, principles are more important than numbers game, Sukhbir Badal says after BJP decides to contest polls alone

10
Punjab

Drug peddler gunned down in Punjab's Dasuya; 2 policemen injured in gunfight

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Crew of container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge all Indian: Company

Crew of container ship that collided with Baltimore bridge all Indian: Company

The Singapore-flagged container ship ‘Dali’ collides with on...

Punjab Congress leader Ravneet Bittu joins BJP; likely to contest from Ludhiana

Punjab Congress leader Ravneet Bittu joins BJP; likely to contest from Ludhiana

He is the grandson of former Punjab CM Beant Singh

For us, principles more important than number game: SAD chief Sukhbir Badal after BJP decides to contest Lok Sabha polls alone

For us, principles are more important than numbers game, Sukhbir Badal says after BJP decides to contest polls alone

The BJP on Tuesday announced that it would contest the upcom...

4 of family from Punjab’s Moga killed as their car collides with bus in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar

4 of family from Punjab’s Moga killed as their car collides with bus in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar

Kuldeep Kaur (55), her son Surajveer (32), his wife Mandeep ...

100 per cent webcasting of polling stations in Punjab: Chief electoral officer

100 per cent webcasting of polling stations in Punjab: Chief electoral officer

CCTV surveillance would be ensured inside all 24,433 polling...


Cities

View All

Celebrate Holi festival with homemade organic colours

Celebrate Holi festival with homemade organic colours

3 women thieves nabbed, devotee’s purse recovered

Cops, paramilitary personnel hold flag march in Tarn Taran

15 mobile phones, 12 SIM cards seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Illicit liquor seized during raids at 2 villages; one held

Man absconding for 14 years in J-K murder case held from Punjab’s Mohali

Man absconding for 14 years in J-K murder case held from Punjab’s Mohali

Massive fire breaks out at ceiling fan manufacturing unit in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi

PGI OPD footfall doubles in 2 years

Punjab excise dept recovers 1,020 ltr lahan, 5 ltr illicit liquor in Dera Bassi

Civic body to keep watch on streetlight infra online

AAP protest over Kejriwal’s arrest: Punjab Minister Harjot Bains, other party workers detained outside Patel Chowk metro station

AAP protest over Kejriwal’s arrest: Punjab minister Harjot Bains, other party workers detained outside Patel Chowk metro station

From ED custody, Arvind Kejriwal directs there should be no shortage of free medicines at Mohalla Clinics

Encourage ‘fair, transparent and timely’ legal process: US on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha remanded in judicial custody till April 9

57 BJP workers detained during party’s march to demand Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation

Woman, daughter die in road mishap

Woman, daughter die in road mishap

Contractor, aides held for stealing expressway construction material

2 motorcycle-borne miscreants fire gunshots at teacher’s house

Bike thief lands in police dragnet

8 kg poppy husk, 4.5 lakh litres of lahan destroyed

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

Impersonation case: Pseudo-policeman was frequent visitor to Shimlapuri police post

OTS policy to regularise water, sewer connections notified

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders keep fingers crossed as wait gets longer for BJP Punjab list

Play safe Holi, take proper care of your pets too

Rs 30L unaccounted cash seized

PSOU gets ~1cr grant-in-aid

PSOU gets Rs 1cr grant-in-aid

Meeting on electric locomotive maintenance held