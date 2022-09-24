The Top Gaming Crypto Coins, VirtuaCoin, push forward growth in the Gaming Crypto sector.

VirtuaCoin is a one-of-a-kind play to earn concept crypto project which rewards with crypto gaming coins for playing Rushraids and Tutigames.

A lot has already been spoken about how a few sectors are showing no signs of stopping and have been on a constant growth pedestal over the years. Still, the success they create compels people to keep discussing more about their success stories and journeys and what really helped them pave the path for growth. The DeFi and the GameFi sectors are those to have seen some of the greatest developments all over the world, and major contributing factors are one-of-a-kind play to earn concept crypto projects like VirtuaCoin, which today are pushing forward growth in the Gaming Crypto sector emerging as the Top Gaming Crypto Coins, rewarding players playing games like Rushraids and Tutigames.

There is a reason why VirtuaCoin is seen as one of the Top Gaming Crypto Coins. The app features are outstanding, consisting of utilities like opening multiple wallet account, anti-whaling, trading quickly and securely, customized NFT marketplace, Safe payee addition, and so much more. The concept is simple yet powerful, play and earn VirtuaCoin through games like Rushraids and Tutigames. Rushraids is the first multiplayer battle royale game created in the association between Virtua studios, and Virtua Technologies, under the leadership of its founder Raghulan Gowthaman. It is one of the first multiplayer 3D action games that use cryptocurrency in the form of VirtuaCoin as an in-app currency, through which the user can play battle royale and tournaments by using cryptocurrency and gain cryptocurrency if they win.

The founder and CEO always wanted to create something that could help people gain their financial freedom, and being a gamer himself; he developed an idea to introduce a play to earn concept crypto project, where he could make possible earning income for gamers, which led him to initiate VirtuaCoin, the Top Gaming Crypto Coins in 2018 in Sydney, Australia. Speaking on the gaming industry, he says how he has noticed a steady influx of new gamers, where they clock millions of hours worldwide, and hence human potential is wasted without gaining any returns. To fill in this gap, VirtuaCoin was developed as the Top Gaming Crypto Coins for the best games to earn crypto, where gamers get paid for their time and skill. With Rushraids, users can purchase battleground land as an NFT, where landowners will earn regular income depending on the number of players.

VirtuaCoin can also be used as a rewards program for businesses with a plug-and-play reward app. Also, many other developments under VirtuaCoin are on their way already.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.