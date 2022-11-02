Amid festive fervour, passenger vehicle sales at new high in Oct

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, November 1

As consumers drove home their dream vehicles amid festive fervour and with semiconductor situation easing, resulting in improved supplies, October proved to be a blockbuster month for passenger vehicle makers. Major automakers registered a double-digit growth, signalling a robust demand in the domestic market.

India largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL), reported a 21% increase in sales at 1,67,520 units in October as compared to 1,38,335 units in the same month last year. These include domestic sales of 1,43,250 units, exports of 20,448 units and sale of 3,822 units to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The company said the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in the domestic models.

Hyundai Motor India registered domestic sales of 48,001 units and exports of 10,005 units with cumulative sales of 58, 006 units in October as compared to 43,556 units in October last year.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India, said, “With the ever-improving semiconductor situation, we were able to meet the demand of our customers. We are set to register record domestic sales volume in calendar year 2022.”

Similarly, Tata Motors recorded sales of 45,217 units of passenger vehicles in the domestic market as compared to 33,925 units in the same period last year, registering a growth of 33%.

Mahindra & Mahindra sold 32,298 passenger vehicles (including utility vehicles, cars and vans) in October as compared to 20,130 units in October last year.

Veejay Nakra, president, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said: “Our sales volume continued to grow in October on the back of strong festive demand. We sold 32,226 SUVs in October, registering a growth of 61% fuelled by robust demand across our portfolio. Our commercial vehicles also registered a strong growth for the month.”

Kia India has recorded sales of 23,323 units in October, registering a growth of 43% over the same period last year.

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) registered domestic sales of 9,543 units in October, a growth of 18% over the corresponding month last year. The export numbers for HCIL stood at 1,678 units. The company had sold 8,108 units in domestic market and exported 1,747 units in October last year.

Nissan Motor India announced cumulative wholesales of 10,011 units, including domestic wholesales of 3,061 units and export wholesales of 6,950 units in the month under review.