BSE-listed firms’ mcap hits record Rs 404L cr

New Delhi, April 25

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to a lifetime peak of Rs 404.18 lakh crore on Thursday helped by a five-day rally in benchmark indices, making investors richer by Rs 11.29 lakh crore.

RBI-hit Kotak Bank shares tank 12% A day after the RBI’s action, shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday tanked nearly 12% to settle at Rs 1,643 apiece on the BSE

The bank’s market capitalisation (mcap) eroded by Rs 39,768.36 crore to Rs 3,26,615.40 crore, making Axis Bank the fourth most valued bank in the country by market valuation

Recovering after a sell-off in early trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 486.50 points or 0.66 per cent to settle at 74,339.44 on Thursday. During the day, it surged 718.31 points or 0.97 per cent to 74,571.25.

In the last five trading sessions, the BSE benchmark surged 1,850.45 points. Investors’ wealth climbed Rs 11,29,363.01 crore in the past five days to reach a record high of Rs 4,04,18,411.32 crore ($4.87 trillion) on Thursday.

“Investors placed more bullish bets on the monthly F&O expiry day, which saw benchmark indices rally for the fifth straight session led by gains in frontline banking and metal stocks. Even the fall in other Asian and European indices and US Dow Futures witnessing a sharp fall too didn’t deter local investors.

