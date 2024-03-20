Direct tax collection up 20% to Rs 18.9 lakh crore

New Delhi, March 19
The net direct tax collection grew 19.88 per cent to over Rs 18.90 lakh crore till March 17, the Income Tax Department said on Tuesday.
The net direct tax collection of Rs 18,90,259 crore (as of March 17) includes Corporation Tax (CIT) at Rs 9,14,469 crore (net of refund) and Personal Income Tax (PIT), including Securities Transaction Tax (STT) at Rs 9,72,224 crore (net of refund).
Refunds amounting to about Rs 3.37 lakh crore have also been issued in the current fiscal till March 17. On a gross basis, before adjusting refunds, the direct tax collection stood at Rs 22.27 lakh crore, an 18.74 per cent growth over the year-ago period.
The government had in the revised estimates for direct tax collection pegged the receipts for the full fiscal (April-March) at Rs 19.45 lakh crore.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets
A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons ...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, Supreme Court directs yoga guru Ramdev
Issues showcause notice to Patanjali, Balkrishna
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...
India 3rd most polluted after Bangladesh, Pakistan
Delhi worst capital | Air quality of Bihar’s Begusarai poore...