Goa, Uttarakhand sign pact to boost tourism

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

To collaborate towards enhancing the tourism landscape of Goa and Uttarakhand, an MoU was signed by the two states. It is aimed at promoting bilateral cooperation in the tourism sector.

Under the MoU, both states will benefit from the direct flight connectivity between Uttarakhand and Goa. The tourism departments of both states will also work on joint packages to promote various tourism products, including adventure tourism activities, eco-tourism, spiritual tourism, and wellness tourism.

Goa Minister for Tourism Rohan Khaunte said, “We’re excited to sign this pact with Uttarakhand Tourism and underline our focus on spiritual, wellness and eco-tourism. Through this pact, we look forward to showcasing the beautiful, ancient temples of Goa as a part of the circuit connecting ‘Dakshin Kashi’ with ‘Uttarkashi’.”