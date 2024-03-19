Indian Hotels Company Limited opens new hotel in Munnar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 18

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has announced the opening of Scenic Munnar in Kerala. This is Tata Group’s first hotel in Munnar, a picturesque hill station in Kerala, which has nearly 600 km of Arabian Sea shoreline.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 20 hotels across Taj, Seleqtions, Vivanta and Ginger in Kerala, including six under development. Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & CEO, IHCL, said, “Having pioneered tourism in Kerala, IHCL has been steadfast in its commitment to the state.”

