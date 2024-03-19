Sensex, Nifty tank 1 per cent amid slump in TCS, foreign fund outflows

Mumbai, March 19
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled 1 per cent each on Tuesday dragged down by a heavy sell-off in TCS, Infosys and Reliance Industries amid weak Asian markets and fresh foreign fund outflows.
The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 736.37 points or 1.01 per cent to settle at 72,012.05 after opening on a weak note. During the day, it dropped 815.07 points or 1.12 per cent to 71,933.35.
The NSE Nifty slumped 238.25 points or 1.08 per cent to finish at 21,817.45.
Investors turned cautious ahead of the US Fed interest rate decision this week, analysts said.
Among Sensex shares, Tata Consultancy Services tanked over 4 per cent as its promoter Tata Sons sold around 2.3 crore shares, or 0.65 per cent of equity stake, in the IT services major through block deals.
IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Nestle, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Power Grid, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors and UltraTech Cement were the other major laggards.
Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Titan and Bharti Airtel were the gainers.
In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai, and Hong Kong settled lower, while Tokyo ended in the green.
European markets were trading with marginal gains. Wall Street ended in positive territory on Monday.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,051.09 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.40 per cent to USD 86.54 a barrel.
The 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 104.99 points, or 0.14 per cent, to settle at 72,748.42 on Monday. The NSE Nifty went up 32.35 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 22,055.70.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini carries out first cabinet expansion, inducts 8 ministers
BJP MLA from Hisar Kamal Gupta is the first one to be admini...
Supreme Court asks Centre to respond to petitions seeking stay on implementation of CAA
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud posted the m...
Raj Thackeray meets Home Minister Amit Shah ‘to keep Uddhav Thackeray factor’ at bay
If the alliance is sealed, the MNS may be given one seat to ...
Benazir Bhutto’s daughter Aseefa enters politics in Pakistan, files nomination papers for bye-polls on seat vacated by father Zardari
It may be the reason that she was driven closer to her fathe...
In run-up to Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Navjot Sidhu announces return to cricket commentary in IPL season
However, his continuation in politics is still suspense