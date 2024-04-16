Chandigarh: 12K bottles of liquor seized

Chandigarh, April 15
The UT Excise and Taxation Department seized 12,120 bottles of liquor and 5,292 bottles of beer without valid permit worth Rs 30 lakh from five vends today.
The today’s seizure was part of a drive against illegal sale of liquor during the model code of conduct and to prevent evasion of taxes, said Rupesh Kumar, Excise and Taxation Commissioner.
Cases for breach of Excise Law have been initiated against the defaulting licensees, said the Excise and Taxation Commissioner.
