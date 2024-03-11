2 arrested for drinking in public

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two persons have been arrested for consuming liquor in public place. Latif and Abhi Shekhar were held at Hallo Majra. Both were later released on bail. —TNS

Godown gutted in Baltana

Zirakpur: The godown of a tent house on the Peer Baba Road in Baltana was gutted in a fire around 1 am on Sunday. Five fire engines from Zirakpur and Panchkula controlled the blaze in three hours. Zirakpur fire officer Rajiv Sharma said goods worth lakhs were destroyed in the fire. —TNS

Woman becomes SMO for day

Ambala: As part of the International Women’s Day celebrations, a woman ward servant of the community health centre (CHC), Barara, was given the charge of officiating Senior Medical Officer for a day on Saturday. Barara SMO Dr Birbal said, “To acknowledge the hard work of women staffers, Sneha was given the charge of SMO for a day.” Additional SMO Dr Sukhpreet Singh said, “It will motivate the Health Department employees to keep working with dedication.”TNS

Temple demanded in Sector 91

Mohali: Shri Mahila Sakitran Mandal and Snatam Dharam Sabha Mohali have sought allotment of a site for mandir in Sector 91, Mohali. They said due to absence of a mandir in the area, people were forced to celebrate religious function on road side. The residents said recently they had to celebrate Shivratri on road side.

