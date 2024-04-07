2 held for issuing forged sureties

Chandigarh, April 6
Two people were arrested for their alleged involvement in issuing forged sureties at District Court in Sector 43, Chandigarh.
Suspects were identified as 27-year-old Lakhwinder Singh of Sangrur and 39-year-old Sukhwinder Singh alias Sunny Sardar of Rajpura. A forged voter card from Lakhwinder and a forged voter card and an Aadhaar card from Sukhwinder were recovered from them. Both the accused were presented before a court that sent them to 5-days police remand.
Earlier, the police had arrested five other accused - Bal Krishan of Ambala, Nitin of Sector 25 D, Arvind Kumar of Ambala, Rajan Dass of Rajpura, Honey of Lalru.
