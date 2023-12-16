200 kg of plastic carry bags seized from illegal factory in Dera Bassi

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, December 15

The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) today busted an illegal plastic carry bag manufacturing unit in the Dera Bassi subdivision.

Gursharan Dass, Environment Engineer, SAS Nagar, said during a surprise inspection, a PPCB team found an illegal factory in the Bhagwanpura area of Dera Bassi that was manufacturing banned plastic carry bags.

He said according to the PPCB rules framed in 2018, there was a complete ban on the use and manufacturing of carry bags in the state barring the packaging material without handles.

During the inspection, 200 kg of banned plastic carry bags were confiscated, said Arshdeep Singh, SDO, PPCB.

Further action against the factory had been initiated by the PPCB, added Dass.

#Dera Bassi #Environment #Pollution #Punjab Pollution Control Board PPCB