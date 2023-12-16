200 kg of plastic carry bags seized from illegal factory in Dera Bassi

Dera Bassi, December 15
The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) today busted an illegal plastic carry bag manufacturing unit in the Dera Bassi subdivision.
Gursharan Dass, Environment Engineer, SAS Nagar, said during a surprise inspection, a PPCB team found an illegal factory in the Bhagwanpura area of Dera Bassi that was manufacturing banned plastic carry bags.
He said according to the PPCB rules framed in 2018, there was a complete ban on the use and manufacturing of carry bags in the state barring the packaging material without handles.
During the inspection, 200 kg of banned plastic carry bags were confiscated, said Arshdeep Singh, SDO, PPCB.
Further action against the factory had been initiated by the PPCB, added Dass.
#Dera Bassi #Environment #Pollution #Punjab Pollution Control Board PPCB
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...