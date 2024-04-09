3 acquitted in cheating case

Chandigarh, April 8
A local court has acquitted three people, including a builder, in a cheating case registered two years ago.
An FIR was registered against Radhey Soni, director, of M/S Soni Hi-Tech Builders Pvt in Kharar, Vijender and Asha on a complaint filed by PNB Housing Finance Ltd on February 1, 2022 that the trio had entered into a criminal conspiracy, and got over Rs 1 crore loan sanctioned after mortgaging the property.
It was alleged that the accused failed to pay the amount. The company, later, came to know that some other persons were residing in the mortgaged property.
Sajjal Sharma, the accused builder’s advocate, argued that the company had filed a case without the resolution passed by the company, and the there was no proof that shows involvement of the builder in the case.
