3-day edu summit begins at Chandigarh University

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 9

Chandigarh University (CU) today kicked off the three-day Global Education Summit (GES-2023).

The academic leaders, including vice-chancellors, presidents and top officials from more than 40 universities from across 30 countries like the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Russia, South Africa, Ethiopia, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kazakhstan, Japan and Uzbekistan, among others, are taking part in the seminar. The summit is being held on the theme ‘Creating Professional Leaders for ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. While 20 academic leaders are participating in the Global Summit in person, 27 others are attending it in virtual mode.

The inaugural session of the education summit was attended by Daffodil International University Founder and Chairman Md Sabur Khan and the president of the Association of Universities of Asia and the Pacific (AUAP), Bangladesh, and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Dy Director General Anju Ranjan.

On the first day of the education summit, sessions were held on topics like global collaborations in higher education for achieving sustainable development goals. It was chaired by Prof Sibrandes Poppema, Md Sabur and Kai Peters.

On the sidelines of the education summit, several universities formalised partnerships, resulting in collaborative research initiatives, student exchange programmes and joint academic projects. These agreements pave the way for future global collaborations in education and research.

