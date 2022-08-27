4 stray cows starve to death at Panchkula pound

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 26

Four cows, which were kept at the newly created cattle pound to keep the strays as well as animals suffering from lumpy skin disease (LSD), have died of starvation in the past three days.

Panchkula MC Commissioner Dharamvir Singh said around 15 head of stray cattle were lodged at the cattle pound constructed on the banks of Ghaggar river in Sector 23 here and five of them were suffering from the LSD. He said the infected cows had been separated from other animals at the pound and were recovering from the disease. He said they could only provide infrastructure at the newly created pound.

Dharamvir said the cows died as they were not eating green fodder. He said they were also facing problems in feeding cows as there was shortage of green fodder.

The MC chief said they had asked an NGO to provide fodder as well as people to man the pound. He added that they had also asked the NGO to ask people to donate for green fodder.

Dharamvir said it had come to their notice that stray cows had changed their habits, as they had been eating garbage containing the polythene resulting in the loss of appetite for fodder. He said they were also short of manpower for supervision at the pound.

Anil Banwala, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, said they had sufficient stock of vaccination and their team had vaccinated over 10,000 head of cattle in the district. He said they hoped to complete the task of vaccinating the entire population of cattle in the district by the end of this month.

Banwala said around 3,500 head of cattle were infected. While 1,000 of them had been cured, the remaining were undergoing treatment. He said the samples of the infected cows had been sent to a laboratory in Bhopal for testing, but the reports were getting delayed due to heavy rush of samples at the lab.

13 head of cattle perish in Zirakpur

Zirakpur: As many as 13 head of cattle died of lumpy skin disease in the past three-four days at Gopal Godhaam Gaushala in Zirakpur. There are close to 600 head of cattle at the care centre, of which around 175 are suffering from the disease. The administration has constituted a team and started vaccination of the cattle. Residents are in a state of fear as several stray cattle with the disease have no one to take care of them. Zirakpur MC Executive Officer Ravneet Singh said efforts were on to contain the disease. TNS