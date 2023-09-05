8 months on, road near morcha site cleared in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 4

Eight months after the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha pitched tents on the roads near the YPS Chowk on Chandigarh-Mohali border, the protesters were removed from one side of the road amid heavy police deployment. Traffic movement resumed on the road late in the evening.

After extensive deliberations between the protesters and the Mohali Administration, the roadblock was finally removed today, bringing some relief to commuters, who had to take detours travelling between Chandigarh and Mohali. While the road stretch that falls in Chandigarh was cleared in the evening, it took the Mohali police a few more hours to get the part on their side cleared for vehicular movement. Personnel of both the Mohali and Chandigarh police were present in large numbers at the spot to ensure a peaceful removal of the protesters and the reopening of the road from the Sector 51/52 light point towards the YPS Chowk.

Cops remove a temporary structure from the protest site in Mohali. Vicky

The protesters are staying put on the other side of the road that has a congregation area. The langar service, too, continues there. The other side also has temporary structures and a large area has been occupied by private vehicles parked there. The rotary at the border had remained completely blocked since January by the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, which has been pressing for the release of Sikh prisoners who have served their term, besides justice in the 2015 sacrilege and police firing incidents of Faridkot. The protest significantly affected the inter-city traffic.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court, while hearing a PIL on August 17, had given “last opportunity” to the Mohali administration and the morcha to resolve the issue.

Acting on the PIL, the court had made it clear that all steps were required to be taken by the respondents to ensure that none of the roads leading to Chandigarh from Mohali district was, in any manner, allowed to be obstructed or hindered. The matter will come up for hearing on September 5.

A UT police official said the police personnel would remain deployed there to ensure the traffic was not disrupted on this side of the road.

Protester enters into argument with police

A protester, who was sitting in the middle of the road next to the YPS chowk leading towards Phase VII, entered into heated arguments with the Mohali police after they forcibly removed his tent and belongings, including a fridge. He claimed that he was not given time to collect his belongings.

‘Morcha to continue till demands are met’

The supporters of the morcha, who were removed from one side of the road, shifted to the other side. They reiterated that the morcha would not be lifted till their demands were met.

