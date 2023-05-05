Canal water supply in Kharar soon

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 4

The state government has approved a project worth Rs 7.5 crore for the supply of canal water for drinking purposes to residents of Kharar. The Sewerage Board has given its nod to the project.

Stating this, Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Mann said canal water would be supplied to ‘A zone’ of Kharar in the next six months. Areas under the zone include Sunny Enclave, Mundi Kharar, Shivjot Enclave and Jandpur. “All administrative approvals in this regard have been obtained,” the minister said.

To end the problem of drinking water, the process of installing nine tubewells had begun and tenders had been called for these works in different wards, the minister said. The Kharar legislator added that after completing official procedures within the next few days, the work of installing tubewells would start.