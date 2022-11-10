Sippy murder case: CBI refuses to give Kalyani Singh private data

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has refused to provide part of data containing personal details of Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu, alias Sippy Sidhu, to Kalyani Singh, accused in the murder case. The CBI stated

this in its reply to the CBI court on an application moved by Kalyani for providing deficit documents of the chargesheet.

Among other things, Kalyani had sought complete data provided by the FBI extracted from the victim’s iPhone. The FBI had extracted 51.6 GB data from the phone.

She had also demanded a legible copy of the complete call details and call locations of other phone numbers, besides details of the chat the deceased had with another phone number from 2015 to 2016.

The CBI in its reply submitted through public prosecutor Narinder Singh said relevant extracts of the data had already been supplied to the accused. The articles were lying sealed in the CBI malkhana.

The CBI said the remaining data in these articles contained personal details of the deceased and hence were not relevant to the case.

During the last hearing, Sukhdev Singh, Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, had directed the probe agency to file a reply on the application moved by accused.

Sippy, an advocate, was shot in a Sector 27 park on the night of September 20, 2015. After the police failed to solve the case, it was transferred to the CBI in 2016. After six years of investigation, the CBI too failed to find culprits and filed an untraced report in December 2020.

The court later directed the CBI to continue further investigation and file a final report after conclusion. The CBI subsequently arrested Kalyani in July.

