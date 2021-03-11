Chandigarh: MACT gives over Rs 4L relief to man hurt in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has directed an insurance company to pay a compensation of Rs 4,86,281 to a 26-year-old man, Himanshu Bhargav, who was injured in a road accident five years ago.

Himanshu Bhargav, a resident of Sector 49, had filed a claim petition under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, through advocate Navdeep Arora.

In the petition, he said on October 24, 2017, he was going from his house in Sector 49, Chandigarh, to the Sector 49 market, Chandigarh, on his motorcycle at a slow speed. When he reached near the gate of Vigyan Vihar Society, Sector 49, Chandigarh, around 9:15 pm, a speeding car came from the market side and took a sudden right turn without giving any indicator and struck against the motorcycle.

He said the car was being driven at a fast speed and in a rash and negligent manner. After the mishap, he fell on the road and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to the GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, from where he was shifted to a private hospital in Sector 33, Chandigarh.

Himanshu said he was working as a sales consultant at Joshi Auto Private Limited, Industrial Area, Chandigarh, and was earning Rs 25,000 (plus Rs 9,000 incentives). He had so far spent a sum of Rs 2.50 lakh on his treatment. His right leg was fractured from three places and also suffered other multiple injuries.

He demanded a compensation of Rs 35 lakh on account of loss suffered due to the permanent disability, loss of earning capacity, expenditure on medicine, conveyance, special diet, loss of social status, mental agony, pain and sufferings.

The counsel for the respondents argued that the vehicle was wrongly involved by the claimant in this case and no accident ever took place. A false FIR was registered by the claimant against the driver

After hearing the arguments, Jaibir Singh, presiding officer, MACT, Chandigarh, directed the respondents to pay a compensation of Rs 4,86,281, along with interest @ 7.5 per cent per annum, to the victim.