Chandigarh: Man held with 110 gm charas

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police nabbed a drug peddler with 110 gm of charas. The police said the suspect, identified as Ranjeet Kumar (29), a resident of Nayagaon, was arrested near the electricity office in Sector 17. A case has been registered against him under the NDPS Act. TNS

Theft at office in Sector 30

Chandigarh: Cameras and other valuables worth several lakhs were reportedly stolen from an office in Sector 30 here. Complainant Mohit alleged that eight cameras, a drone camera, lens and other articles were stolen from his office between March 24 and 26. A case has been registered at the Industrial Area police station. The police have initiated an investigation into it. TNS

Fraud: Patiala man booked

Chandigarh: The UT police booked a Patiala resident for duping a woman on the pretext of providing a job to her husband. The complainant, a Sector 37 resident, alleged that Bikran Singh Attri duped her of Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of providing job to her husband in the Health Department. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

U-16 team win against Dubai

Chandigarh: The local U-16 team won all exhibition matches against Dubai. Unbeaten 72 runs by Harjagateshwar Khaira helped UTCA U-16 Team D to defeat Dubai by 90 runs. Batting first, the local side posted 175/4 as Khaira scored 72. In reply, Dubai lads bundled out at 85 as Saksham (4/18) claimed major share of wickets. Skipper Aarav Minani scored 23 for the visiting side. TNS

3-wicket victory for CL Champs

Chandigarh: In the opening match of the 14th Summer League Cricket Tournament, CL Champs, Panchkula defeated Team Liberals by three wickets. Batting first, Team Liberals posted 103 before getting bundled out in 19.1 overs. Ashwin Rao (32) and Dhruv Verma (18) were the main scorers for the side. Dev Jain and Emaan Singh claimed two wickets each. In reply, the Panchkula team posted 106/7 with the help of Rajdeep Rohila (32) and Aditya Pathak (14). In the second match, Rajesh Pathak Academy defeated Satguru Cricket Academy by four wickets. tns

Panchkula team register win

Panchkula: In the ongoing 4th Lala Amarnath Aggarwal Memorial Seniors Cricket Tournament, Panchkula District Cricket Association defeated Lakshay School of Cricket Academy, Kalka by 81 runs. Batting first, the Panchkula team scored 311/8 in allotted 45 overs with the help of Aayush Sikka (134) and Aryan Verma (91). In reply, the Kalka team bundled out for 230 in 40.1 overs. In the second semifinal, Dashmesh Cricket Academy, Zirakpur, defeated Ropar District Cricket Association by nine wickets. TNS

Verma Club beat Aujla Club

Chandigarh: Verma Club won Rishi Brothers T20 Open Chandigarh Cricket Tournament. In the final, the Verma Club defeated Aujla Club by three wickets. Batting first, Aujla Club scored 117 runs after 20 overs with the help of Ayush Chamola (76). Ravi claimed four wickets. In reply, Verma Club’s Dipin Chitkara scored unbeaten 67. Chitkara was adjudged Man of the Match, and Chamola was awarded Batsman of the Tournament title. Sombir Deswal was given the bowler title. TNS

Police arrest man for theft

Mohali: The police arrested a suspect — Ballu of Bishanpura near Dhakoli — involved in thefts at houses in the Zirakpur area and recovered 30gm of gold and Rs 8,000 from him. Ballu was booked under Sections 380, 454, 457, and 411 of the IPC at the Zirakpur police station on March 20. The police said the suspect had previously been booked in another case of theft. Police officials added that the suspect along with his accomplices used to commit thefts in the Zirakpur and Panchkula areas. TNS

Man held with intoxicating pills

Dera Bassi: The police arrested Dera Bassi resident, Paramjit Singh and recovered about 6,200 intoxicating pills from his possession near the bus stand here on March 22. Police officials said they have also recovered a white car from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act was registered at the Dera Bassi police station on March 22. TNS

Lab benefits 4k students

Panchkula: Over the past few months, nearly 4,000 students across ten government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Haryana have significantly enhanced their confidence and job readiness with the establishment of the Employability Skills (ES) Lab. The labs were established under a collaborative initiative between ITIs in Haryana and the Future Right Skills Network (FRSN). TNS

Man Nabbed with marijuana

Panchkula: The Pinjore police have nabbed a man, Dharampal, and recovered marijuana from his possession. Police officials said they were patrolling on the Zirakpur-Parwanoo highway when they received a tipoff regarding a marijuana peddler. They added that they nabbed Dharampal near the Labour Colony near the Kaushalya River. The police said they recovered 580 gm of marijuana from his possession, adding that the man could not produce any licence or permit for it. A case has been registered against the suspect under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). TNS

Youth held with 100 gm heroin

Mohali: The police have arrested Ferozepur resident Vikram, 27, from near the TDI City gate and recovered 100gm of heroin from him on March 25. Incharge of CIA Staff at Mohali, Harminder Singh said the suspect used to live in a rented apartment in TDI City and supplied intoxicants to his customers. He added that there were two cases of the NDPS Act registered against him in Sadar, Ferozepur, in 2022. A case was registered against the suspect under the NDPS Act at the Balongi police station, and he was produced in court on March 26 and sent to two-day police remand.

