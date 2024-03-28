Chandigarh residents irked over dug-up roads

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

City residents continue to face inconvenience due to dug-up roads and pathways, which are not restored for weeks or months after laying of cables by some telecommunication companies.

The work of laying cables has long been going on in different parts of the city. Roads or pathways outside houses are dug up for the purpose and many a times, these are neither filled nor barricaded for several days. Even when these are filled, the surface is not restored by laying paver blocks or bitumen, causing trouble to residents.

“The area outside my house was dug up over two weeks ago, but paver blocks have not been laid again. Workers just filled the pit and left. The spot must be restored at the earliest as it has become an eyesore. Dust flies around whenever wind blows,” said a Sector 44 resident.

Residents have been asking the Municipal Corporation to set a deadline for such works, which should be displayed at the site along with the contact number of the concerned official, but in vain. They added that the Municipal Corporation was supposed to restore the place as companies paid fee to the corporation.

