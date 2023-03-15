 Chandigarh: Three held for snatching phone : The Tribune India

Chandigarh: Three held for snatching phone

Chandigarh: Three held for snatching phone


Chandigarh: Three persons, including a woman, have been arrested for molesting a UT resident and snatching her mobile phone near the Sukhna Lake beat box on March 12. Lakhan, 18, a Khuda Lahora resident; Vaseem Khan, 22, of Khuda Ali Sher; and a 29-year-old Khuda Lahora woman have been booked under Sections 379A, 354 and 34 of the IPC at the Sector 3 police station. TNS

Two bikers hurt in accident

Chandigarh: A Mani Majra resident, Gobinda, 27, has claimed an unidentified bike rider hit another motorcycle on March 12. Both motorcyclists got injured and admitted to the GMCH-32. A case under Sections 279, 336 and 337 of the IPC has been registered. TNS

Man booked on rape charge

Zirakpur: The police have booked Rajiv Ranjan Jha, a resident of VIP Road here and a native of Bihar, on the charge of raping his domestic help on the pretext of marrying her. The suspect, who lives in a flat with two other friends on the VIP Road, works online for a firm. The 25-year-old victim, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, stated that she worked as a cook in the flat of the suspect. He befriended her and raped her several times on the pretext of marrying her. The police have registered a case against the suspect, who is now absconding. TNS

Theft at locked Kharar house

Mohali: Unidentified miscreants barged into a locked house in Shivalik City, Kharar, and decamped with Rs 50,000 and jewellery. Relatives of the house owner, Pyara Singh, said the miscreants left behind the motorcycle on which they had come. Meanwhile, panic gripped residents of Darpan City, a housing society, when around a dozen youths pelted a flat with stones on Monday evening. The masked youths vandalised the flat and broke the windowpanes over an enmity. The house owner’s pregnant wife received injuries and was admitted to the hospital. TNS

2 bikers snatch mobile phone

Chandigarh: A Khuda Jassu resident, Ankit Kumar, 22, has claimed that two unidentified persons on a motorcycle sped away after snatching his mobile phone near a chemist’s shop at Khuda Jassu village on Monday. A case under Sections 379A and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the Sarangpur police station. TNS

Course for students

Chandigarh: Metacrafters.io, a learning, certification, and job placement platform for next generation developers, announced that it will be launching its first AI course this week via a series of live events for thousands of computer science students across multiple Indian university campuses, including Chandigarh University, Chitkara University, CGC Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Graphic Era and Dehradun Institute of Technology. Metacrafters.io is the first project launched by Proof of Learn, Inc., a next gen education platform with a mission to unlock accessible, high-quality education across the world.

