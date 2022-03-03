Ciara, Nihaal win golf gold

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 2

Ciara (score 70) won the girls’ Category E event on the concluding day of the 15th Juniors and Sub-Juniors Golf tournament conducted by the Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA).

Rubani Kaur (84) claimed the second position. Nihaal Cheema (38), Divjot Gupta (44) and Sahib Ahujla (51) claimed first three positions in the boys’ category. In the Category D event, Tanvi Kaur (88), Teesta (89) and Sudhiksha Gulati (113) claimed first three positions in the girls’ category, whereas in the boys’ category, Zorawar Sandhu (83), Saurav Talwar (84) and Pradhyumna (92) claimed the top three positions.

Guntash Kaur Sandhu (81) won the girls’ Category C event, followed by Ganika Goyal (95). In the boys’ Category C event, Harjai Milkha Singh (84) and Adishwar Chahal (104) were the two winners. In the girls’ Category B event, Nadar Kaur (96) and Amreen Kaur Sandhu (103) claimed the top two positions, whereas Jai Gupta (75) won the boys’ category, followed by Samar Pratap Singh (78) and Krish Chawla (78). In girls’ Category A event, Aarushi Bhanot (79) and Mansvi Chimmni (112) shined and Aayan Gupta (77), Saurav Dass (78) and Abhiraj Singh Binepal (81) won the first three positions in the boys’ category.

In the amateur category, Dhanu (73), Sonu Kumar (77) and Sahil (78) were the three best performers. Jai Gupta (240 yards) and Nadar Kaur (200 yards) won the Longest Drive event, while Aayan Gupta was the winner of the Nearest to Pin event. —