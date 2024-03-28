Congress, AAP spreading wrong info on Modi: BJP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

The BJP city unit today accused the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party of misleading people by falsely attributing former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s remarks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP state general secretary Hukum Chand and social media in-charge Sanjeev Rana said a complaint was being made to the police for strict action against the people who were spreading false propaganda on the social media by disregarding the Model Code of Conduct.

They said the PM, while addressing the Speaker in the House, had mentioned a comment of then PM Nehru. While reading the statement of the former PM, Modi had said the Congress leader was not in favour of giving reservation to SC and ST categories.

“Modi had given its complete details in the House, but in the video released on social media by leaders associated with AAP and Congress, the mention of Nehru has been removed,” they said.

