Consecutive win for Chandigarh boys in T20 meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

Chandigarh lads logged a convincing second consecutive win in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Cricket Tournament at Dr DY Patil University Ground in Mumbai.

The local lads defeated Sikkim by eight wickets today. Batting first, Sikkim batters were bundled out for 90 runs as Sandeep Sharma (3/13) took the maximum share of wickets, followed by Akash Sudan (2/9), Bhagmender Lather (2/12) and Murugan Ashwin (2/28).

In reply, the Chandigarh team achieved the target in the 11th over. Skipper Manan Vohra contributed 36 runs followed by Shivam Bhambri (33).

The city’s next match is scheduled against Himachal Pradesh on October 19.

On Monday, a fine 159-run partnership between skipper Manan Vohra and Arjun Azad had helped Chandigarh log a nine-wicket win over Bihar.

Batting first, Bihar lads scored 171/6 in the allotted 20 overs.

In reply, Chandigarh’s opening batsman captain Vohra and Azad troubled the opposition by raising 159 runs. The skipper scored 81 runs off 54 balls with the help of nine fours and two sixes, while Azad remained unbeaten at 79 off 43 balls, including nine boundaries and four sixes.

