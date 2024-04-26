Chandigarh court acquits man in drugs case

Chandigarh, April 25
A local court has acquitted a man arrested in a NDPS case after the prosecution failed to prove charges against him. The police arrested the accused on February 12, 2014.
The police alleged that Dharminder Kumar was a member of a gang that rob the people after giving them drugs. They also claimed that intoxicant substance was recovered from him. Kumar was arrested on a statement given by another accused.
Ankur Chaudhrie, counsel for the accused, argued that his client was falsely implicated in the case. After hearing arguments, the court acquitted Kumar.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...
In Haryana, Kumari Selja picked for Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, Deepender Hooda Rohtak
Congress’s Haryana list of 8 out | Birender’s son denied His...