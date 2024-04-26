Chandigarh court acquits man in drugs case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

A local court has acquitted a man arrested in a NDPS case after the prosecution failed to prove charges against him. The police arrested the accused on February 12, 2014.

The police alleged that Dharminder Kumar was a member of a gang that rob the people after giving them drugs. They also claimed that intoxicant substance was recovered from him. Kumar was arrested on a statement given by another accused.

Ankur Chaudhrie, counsel for the accused, argued that his client was falsely implicated in the case. After hearing arguments, the court acquitted Kumar.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.