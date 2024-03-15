Dera Bassi MLA, Zirakpur MC chief claim credit for tubewell works

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 14

In a queer development, both Dera Bassi MLA Kuljeet Singh Randhawa and Zirakpur Municipal Council president Udaivir Singh claimed credit for starting the work of installation of seven tubewells in the area.

Municipal Council president Udaivir Singh launches the work at one of the seven sites.

Both of them reached different sites for the works. While the MLA staked the claims while inaugurating the foundation stone at one site, the council president reached another site to start the work.

The seven new tubewells are being installed at Peer Muchalla, Pine Home Dhakoli, Sunny Enclave, Green Enclave and Dasmesh Enclave in Lohgarh.

The foundation stone features the names of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and MLA Randhawa.

The MLA said he inaugurated the work of installation of tubewells in Zirakpur. He said the state was spending Rs 44.53 lakh on installation of each of the seven tubewells.

Udaivir said the councillors of respective wards had passed resolutions for installation of the tubewells during previous meetings. He said the cost per tubewell was around Rs 40 lakh and all tubewells would be installed before the upcoming summer season. “This will help meet the water demand of area residents,” he said. He claimed that all tubewells were being installed by the council.

