Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 25

Hundreds of farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha gathered in front of the Gurdwara Shri Amb Sahib in Mohali.

Addressing the farmers from Punjab and Haryana, the leaders said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while revoking the three farm laws, had promised to set up a committee to hold talks with the farmers to resolve the agricultural issues.

He said the main issues include the river waters, changes in Sikh history and minimum support price.

They warned the central government that they would continue to struggle till their demands were not met.

A delegation of farmers’ unions has submitted the memorandum to the Punjab governor, according to sources.