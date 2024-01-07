Gear up for LS polls: Nadda to party men

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda visited the party’s city office today and asked all local workers and leaders to gear up for the fast-approaching 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He exhorted the party members to leave no stone unturned to help the BJP retain power for a third consecutive term.

In his first visit to the BJP’s Chandigarh office since the saffron party’s emphatic victory in the recent Assembly elections in three Hindi heartland states, the party chief was accorded a warm welcome.

In his address to the gathering, Nadda attributed the party’s success in the recent Vidhan Sabha polls to a collective effort by leaders and workers. He also predicted a resounding victory for the BJP in the 2024 General Elections.

Nadda dwelt on PM Narendra Modi’s Chandigarh connection and exuded confidence in the city party workers’ ability to further the development initiatives launched by PM Modi. He underscored the global recognition of India’s social justice initiatives under the PM’s leadership.

He later held a meeting with the core committee members of Chandigarh BJP to gain insights into the political landscape and provide organisational directives. He asked the party members to spread awareness about the party’s national schemes among members of the general public.

The party chief said, “The BJP’s victory in the three states was possible only because of the hard work of the Centre and party workers under the leadership of PM Modi. This will also lead us to a big victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”

Commuters a harried lot

The city police had to shut the entry to Sector 33 from the Sector 33/34 light point for motorists as members of the Chandigarh BJP formed a long human chain on the road to welcome Nadda to the party office. Hence, the commuters headed to Sector 33 had to take a detour. Besides, vehicles had to be parked on cycle tracks and road berms.

