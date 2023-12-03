GMADA chief takes stock of projects

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 2

To take stock of ongoing works in New Chandigarh, GMADA Chief Administrator Rajeev Kumar Gupta today inspected various sites and asked the officials concerned to complete the works according to the stipulated timeline. He also met some developers of the area and exhorted them to carry out beautification works in the surroundings of their projects.

The Chief Administrator first visited the site where the work of up-gradation of the PR 4 road is going on. A team of engineers said the up-gradation work of this 200-foot wide road includes the construction of three bridges and the laying of public health services.

Considering that this road is going to provide connectivity to the international cricket stadium coming up, Gupta directed the engineering wing to complete the work on a priority basis as international matches are expected to be conducted soon at the stadium. Gupta also inspected the work of VR-5 road. After getting details from the divisional engineer concerned about the status of this work, he directed him to ensure that it be completed in time.

#GMADA #Mohali