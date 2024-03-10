House gutted at Dhakoli

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, March 9

A fire broke out in a locked house at MS Enclave in Dhakoli this evening. No one was injured in the incident, as the family was not in the house. However, household goods worth lakhs were gutted in the fire that began around 3.30 pm. Neighbours tried to douse the fire by drawing water from a nearby submersible pump. A fire tender reached the spot and controlled it after a one-hour struggle.

