Judoka Savitri wins silver at c'ship in S Africa

Chandigarh, August 7
Chandigarh judoka Savitri, who is currently working with the Indo Tibetan Border Force (ITBP), won silver medal in the Commonwealth Judo Championship being held at Port Elizabeth (South Africa).
Savitri, who trains at Sector 34 sports complex under coach Vivek, has completed her BPEd from Panjab University. Last year, she had won bronze medal in the All-India Inter University competition held in Kanpur. Besides winning medals at the national level, she also competed in various international events. Three more girls were selected for the Commonwealth Championship, but all three couldn’t attend the event due to technical reasons.
