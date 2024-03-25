Kharar woman gang-raped at hotel, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 24

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at a hotel in Sector 43 here. The suspects have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukhi (32), and Akash (35), both residents of Ludhiana.

Sources said Sukhwinder had booked a room at a hotel to watch an IPL match on Saturday. It is alleged that Sukhwinder called his woman friend to the hotel.

The police said the woman reached the hotel and found that Akash was also present there.

The victim alleged that the duo raped her and fled the place. The police were informed about the incident following which cops reached the spot.

The victim, a Kharar resident, had alleged that Sukhwinder was her friend for the past six months.

A case under Section 376 (D) (gang rape) of the IPC was registered at the Sector 36 police station and both the suspects were arrested from Ludhiana. The duo was produced in court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

