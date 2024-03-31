Leaders of three parties join SAD

Chandigarh, March 30
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) got support in the city when Congress leader Harsimrat Singh Sidhu, BSP leader Akash Puhal and BJP leaders Sharanjit Singh Randhawa, Davinder Singh and Krish joined the party along with their supporters.
Welcoming the leaders into the party fold, Youth Akali Dal national president Sarabjit Singh Jhinjhar and Akali Dal Chandigarh unit chief and councillor Hardeep Singh Butrela said these youths wanted that the voice of Punjab and Chandigarh residents should be heard. On the occasion, Jhinjhar, while talking about the issues of Punjab, alleged that in two years, no youth had got any employment. He said rather jobs were given to youth from outside the state. He said funds for sports stadiums and gyms in villages were given only during the tenure of the SAD government.
He said the third biggest issue was of drugs. He alleged today “chitta” was being sold at many places in Punjab.
