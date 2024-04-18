Chandigarh: Man arrested for Sector 39 theft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 17

Crime Branch of the UT police has arrested a resident of Dhanas for burglary. Jewellery worth about Rs 15 lakh has been recovered from his possession.

The police said the suspect had been identified as Rakesh Kumar (38). He was arrested at Sarangpur.

Rajiv Kaushal had reported that gold and silver ornaments, Rs 35,000 and other valuables were stolen from his house in Sector 39 during the night of April 11.

