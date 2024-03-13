Man arrested with heroin in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a resident of Zirakpur with 21.30 grams of heroin. The police said the suspect, Sagar Masih, was arrested near the PGI. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. TNS

Fake challan link costs man Rs 60K

Chandigarh: A resident of the city has fallen prey to an online fraud and lost Rs 60,000 after clicking on a fake traffic challan link. The victim, a resident of Sector 47, reported that he had received a fake message regarding a traffic challan. He clicked on the link and Rs 60,000 was debited from his bank account. The police have registered a case at the cybercrime police station. TNS

UT Adviser: Frame hiring rules

Chandigarh: A week after the Administration issued a notification to fill regular posts, UT Adviser Rajiv Verma on Tuesday reviewed the framing of recruitment rules for various posts in UT departments. Directions were issued to create/revive posts and frame recruitment rules at the earliest. Verma emphasised the need for departments to frame rules promptly as many departments were relying on contractual staff due to absence of set rules. TNS

Fire breaks out at sec 21 house

Chandigarh: A fire broke out on the first floor of a house in Sector 21 on Tuesday morning. Sources said the fire was caused by a short circuit. Huge smoke was witnessed, but no major loss was reported. Fire tender was rushed to the spot and the flames were controlled well in time. TNS

Mintu wins race at CITCO event

Chandigarh: Mintu Singh won the men's 100m sprint in the below-45 age group during the CITCO's sports day. Pardeep Kumar claimed the second position. In the women's category, Suman Pant and Gauri claimed the first two positions, respectively. In the 45 and above age group, Harmilan Singh Mand and Veena claimed first two positions, respectively. In multiple events, Kamla Devi won the lemon race event. Sack race was won by Priyanka and Mintu Singh. Narinder Kwatra won the push-ups in one minute challenge, while Reema won the women's event.TNS

Art contest on poll awareness

Chandigarh: The Department of Election, UT, in collaboration with Art College, Sector 10, organised a painting competition to promote election awareness among the youth. The event saw enthusiastic participation from 40 students of the Art College.

Sirhind govt school gets 7 classrooms

Fatehgarh Sahib: MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai today inaugurated seven newly constructed classrooms at the Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School in Sirhind. He said because of the improved infrastructure and quality of education, the number of students in government schools has increased. — TNS

