Man held with gold biscuits worth Rs 1.03 cr at Chandigarh international airport

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 10

A passenger was nabbed by officers of the Ludhiana Commissionerate at the Chandigarh international airport yesterday and 18 gold biscuits, weighing 2.1 kg and worth Rs1.03 crore in the market, were recovered.

According to information received today, a passenger, who arrived from Sharjah by Air India Flight No. IX 188, was trying to cross the green channel. On scanning, some suspicious item was observed in his handbag.

Sources said on checking the handbag, a packet covered with medical tape was found and after opening it, 18 gold biscuits were found. The passenger was arrested under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. However, customs officials did not reveal the name of the suspect.

This is the second major recovery by the Ludhiana customs staff in the past two weeks. On January 28, officials had found a pouch taped in the cavity of the lavatory in the aircraft and 220.840 gm of gold, valued at approximately Rs10 lakh, was found concealed in the pouch. On January 4, the customs staff had intercepted a woman passenger trying to cross the green channel with 22 carat gold jewellery, weighing 97.52 gm. —