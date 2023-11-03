Mandi Gobindgarh man held for Rs 25 cr GST fraud

Chandigarh, November 2
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has apprehended Sammy Dhiman, who had orchestrated a significant financial loss to the government, amounting to Rs 25 crore approximately in Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue, through the use of fraudulent invoices and fictitious firms. He had been evading arrest for the past five years.
A spokesperson for the VB disclosed that the suspect, Sammy Dhiman, a resident of Mandi Gobindgarh, and his accomplices, systematically perpetrated GST fraud by fabricating invoices on behalf of non-existent businesses. These fictitious invoices were then sold to firms operating in Mandi Gobindgarh and Ludhiana. Consequently, the suspect’s actions caused a financial loss, amounting to Rs 25 crore approximately, to the state exchequer. The VB would continue to pursue the arrest of the remaining suspects involved in this case, he said.
