Motive in Kharar murder case unknown: Police

Mohali, April 7
A day after a Kharar woman was found dead with a sharp-edged weapon wound allegedly inflicted by her close friend, Anas Qureshi, 30, the police said, according to the statement of the deceased’s kin, the victim and the suspect were having tiffs for some days. They added that the victim’s family, too, knew about the tiff.
The police said the motive for the murder was unclear, as the suspect was admitted to the hospital after meeting with an accident. The police are yet to recover the weapon used in the crime.
The postmortem of the deceased was conducted at the Phase 6 Civil Hospital by a board of three doctors.
Ekta, 27, was allegedly hacked to death by her acquaintance, Qureshi, at her house in Ekta Vihar, New Sunny Enclave in Kharar, in the wee hours of Saturday. The police said Ekta was an employee at a multinational firm in Mohali, adding that she was found dead with several wounds on the neck, inflicted with a sharp weapon. Police officials said the CCTV footage of the area showed a youth coming out of the house with bottles in his hand around 4 am and driving off in the victim’s car, adding that some hours later, he met with an accident in Shahbad and was admitted to the GMSH-32.
The police said the suspect suffered injuries to his head, backbone and legs. Sources said no family member of the suspect has come forward till this evening.
