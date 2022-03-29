Nine-month-old killed in accident

Panchkula, March 28
A nine-month-old child, who was in her grandmother’s lap while she was sitting on the roadside near Bishnoi Bhawan, Sector 15, was killed when a speeding car hit the duo yesterday.
The complainant, Tara Vati (58), a resident of Rajiv Colony, told the police that she, with her granddaughter Mannat, was waiting on the roadside for her son, who works at the Bishnoi Bhawan. Around 12:30 pm, a speeding car hit the duo. The child fell unconscious and was taken to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 where the doctors declared her brought dead.
The car driver, identified as Mohan Chand, a resident of Sector 19, was arrested on the spot. A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 police station.
