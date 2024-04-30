Not repairing laptop costs service centre dear

Chandigarh, April 29
District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed a service centre to pay Rs 60,000 to a city resident for refusing to repair a laptop within warranty period.
Gagandeep Kaur, in a complaint filed before the commission, said she had purchased a laptop manufactured by ASUS Technology Pvt from Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd on January 6, 2021.
She paid Rs 88,990 for the same. Soon after purchase, it developed charging issues.
When she approached a service center in Chandigarh, its management said the laptop’s motherboard has been damaged due to deep insert of charging socket and demanded Rs 60,000 for repairing it.
She told them that laptop was within warranty period, it should be repaired without cost or a new laptop of similar model should be provided to her. She said she had purchased the laptop for upcoming examination of her son.
After hearing arguments, the commission said it observed from the record that the laptop became defective within warranty period.
The service centre preferred to be ex-parte and did not appear before the commission despite service of notice upon it.
The service centre was directed to pay repair cost i.e. Rs 60,000 to the complainant within a period of 90 days from the date of receipt of a copy this order, failing which the service centre shall be liable to pay interest 9% from the date of order till the date of its actual realization, the commission ordered.
