Panchkula MC proposes Rs157.17-cr draft Budget for 2022-23 fiscal

Tribune News Service

Amit Bathla

Panchkula, March 4

The local Municipal Corporation (MC) has prepared a draft Budget of Rs157.17 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

The civic body proposed to incur an expenditure of Rs154 crore in the next fiscal. A spending of Rs69.72 crore on development works has been proposed.

The proposed Budget will be tabled before the MC House during a special annual Budget meeting to be held at Kisan Bhawan in Sector 14 here on Monday. For the fiscal year 2021-22, the MC had approved a Budget of Rs119.37 crore.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said with an increase in annual Budget amount, they seek to spend more on development works.

Meanwhile, an 18-point agenda will be presented in the General House meeting to be held the same day. The key agenda on the table for discussion would be implementation of citizens’ charter and departmental action against employees who don’t ensure completion of the work in a time-bound manner.

It has been planned by the civic body to construct a sports stadium on 4 to 5 acres at Billa village. The construction of new community centres at Toka, Chandimandir and Buddh Ghaggar villages falling in the MC jurisdiction is also on the agenda. A discussion on development of new sectors through land pooling on the lines of Mohali will also be held at the meeting.

A proposal has also been made to shift roadside liquor vends to approved showrooms.

According to the proposal, if liquor vends were not removed or come up again on the roadside, the MC would initiate a strict action against the vendor.

It has also been proposed that the management of parking lots in Sector 8, 9 and 10 be withdrawn from the child welfare committee and the work be handed over to the MC, as per the agenda passed in the General House meeting in January last year. If not, the committee itself should carry out the works of re-carpeting the parking area, maintaining street lights and clearing waste from dustbins.

Tenders for repairing roads in various sectors and allotment of fixed sites to washer men, cobblers, panwalas, motorcycle repair mechanic and tea vendors at a monthly fee of Rs1,000 are also on the agenda.

