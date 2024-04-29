PGIMER organises awareness campaign on headache alarms

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 28

The Department of Neurology at PGIMER in collaboration with PGI Neurological Society and Indian Academy of Neurology today conducted a campaign to educate the public on recognising and addressing headache alarms.

The campaign, held under the theme “Janta ke saath-PGI ka haath”, was organised at APC auditorium complex, drawing attention to the importance of understanding the signs and symptoms of serious headaches.

A multifaceted audience comprising patients, their relatives, students from various institutes, staff and faculty members from various departments, converged at the institute for the event.

The session was inaugurated by Dr Vivek Lal, Director of PGIMER, who was the driving force behind the entire event. He highlighted the role of exercise and weight management in one’s life.

“It’s heartening to witness such diverse participation in our efforts to raise awareness about headaches,” said Dr Lal.

Dr Saurabh Mishra, Senior Resident in Neurology, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the various types of headaches, key identification features, and red flags necessitating urgent attention.

Moderated by Dr Aastha Takkar, Associate Professor of Neurology, a panel discussion facilitated an open dialogue wherein audience described their experiences and raised questions related to headaches.

Red flags like new onset headache in elderly, headache with blurred vision or double vision, headache which wakes you from sleep were discussed.

