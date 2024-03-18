Protesting corona warrior consumes poison in front of police in Kharar

Mohali, March 18
A protesting corona warrior consumed poison in front of police personnel in Kharar on Monday evening.
A senior police official tried to overpower him but by then the protester had consumed the liquid from the bottle.
Locals identified the protester as Manpreet Singh of Fatehgarh Sahib.
He has been shifted to the PGI, Chandigarh.
