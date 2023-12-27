Punjab Cabinet minister meets Jan Hit Vikas Committee

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 26

Cabinet Minister Anmol Gagan Mann met the representatives of Jan Hit Vikas Committee, Kharar, regarding the long-pending demands of the city and assured them of a redressal of their problems on priority.

Mann said many problems related to infrastructure and basic amenities ail Kharar, which is being heavily affected by rapid urbanisation as it is in close proximity to the Tricity. Work on sewerage and canal-based water supply system has been started, while the construction of a new bus stand is on the cards. Besides, cleanliness and beautification of the town would be taken on priority after resuming remediation at the existing waste dump in Darpan City. A town planner/consultant would be hired to ensure the projects are on track.

The committee discussed several issues of the town, such as removal of encroachments from bazaars, setting up designated dedicated vending zones, clean-up of vacant plots, stray animal and dog menace, noise pollution, and open drains. Mann said these issues would be addressed on priority.

Local issues taken up

#Anmol Gagan Mann #Kharar #Mohali