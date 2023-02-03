R-Day camp: Chandigarh’s Avishi adjudged best NCC cadet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

As many as 22 NCC cadets from the UT, who had participated in the Republic Day Camp-2023 in New Delhi, were felicitated for their performance today.

Avishi Sood of No.1 Chandigarh Naval Unit was adjudged the All-India Best Cadet in the junior category, while the Naval Wing of the Chandigarh NCC Group secured the first position in the drill competition.

The cadets formed part of the Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh NCC Directorate, comprising 111 cadets, which had bagged the third position amongst 17 directorates.

Certificates of merit and mementos were presented to the cadets by Major General K Vinod Kumar, Additional Directer General, NCC, during a ceremony held at the NCC Academy, Ropar.

The camp was held from January 2-31 in which 2,155 cadets, including 710 girls, from all 28 states and eight UTs, and 19 friendly countries, participated. A host of competitions and cultural events were part of the activities during the camp.